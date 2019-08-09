Rathbone Brothers Plc Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix Com Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX); As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased by $453,000 Its Holding

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) by 349.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 76,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 98,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.05M, up from 21,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $315.39. About 191,168 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $548.91. About 18,836 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Npv Common Stock (NYSE:BDX) by 7,913 shares to 195,576 shares, valued at $48.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp Usd1.666 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,840 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:FRC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.11% stake. Creative Planning invested in 87,903 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 2,900 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability holds 1,000 shares. Architects reported 0.09% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 164,702 were accumulated by Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Bryn Mawr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,400 shares. Advisors Asset Inc invested in 15,496 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.4% or 159,849 shares in its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv reported 700 shares. 36,321 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 38,400 shares to 44,600 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).