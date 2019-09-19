Ratan Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Raised Holding by $472,500

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.97. About 1.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,922 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 10,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 8.21M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings Company stated it has 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tru Of Vermont owns 2,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lyons Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten Gru reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Park Oh reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Guardian Communications has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adams Natural Fund holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 211,800 shares. 572 are held by Winch Advisory Limited. Field And Main State Bank invested in 1,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.89% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiedemann Limited Co owns 6,041 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas, New York-based fund reported 124,426 shares. Jane Street Gru owns 5,414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 350 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 20,571 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,012 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.

