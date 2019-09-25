Ratan Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); International Value Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) as Market Value Declined

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $26.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.98. About 2.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 14,739 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,850 shares to 51,111 shares, valued at $55.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 146,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97M shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

