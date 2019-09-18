Ratan Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Freshford Capital Management Holds Stake in Post Hldgs (POST)

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.28. About 220,652 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 30,141 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Route One Inv Com LP accumulated 19.01% or 5.97 million shares. 7,717 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. World Asset holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 3,404 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,912 shares. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Renaissance Tech Limited has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 179 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pnc Group holds 3,413 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 11,136 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 46,834 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,665 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa stated it has 268,608 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.83% or 5,005 shares. First State Bank Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 150 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co stated it has 8.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callahan Limited Company accumulated 1.12% or 3,301 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,743 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,252 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strs Ohio holds 332,723 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Moreover, Fragasso Grp has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 438 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).