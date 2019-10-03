Ratan Capital Management LP Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $946,500; Glovista Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 242,475 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maplelane Ltd Llc reported 1.44% stake. Ctc Ltd accumulated 85,071 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon & Associate, Michigan-based fund reported 898 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Jw Asset Management Limited Company has 18.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valmark Advisers has 881 shares. 108 are owned by Meridian Investment Counsel. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested 4.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Greenbrier Prtn Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 11.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem owns 4,775 shares. Tb Alternative Assets owns 600 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.27% or 4.50M shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 3,221 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 771 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

