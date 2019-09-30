Ratan Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $946,500; Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stake Has Increased by Punch Card Management Lp

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 7.12% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 465,790 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $7.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.39. About 1.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Thor Industries Stock Jumped 25% in January – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Call Traders Need to Hop On This Outperforming RV Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RV sector on watch after Thor warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 6,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 33,300 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 200 shares. American Intll Gp holds 0% or 23,084 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Metropolitan Life Communications New York invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lipe Dalton has 0.62% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 22,400 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 369,368 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,000 shares. Carroll Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 11,438 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Bluestein R H & holds 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 97 shares. 107 were accumulated by Pecaut & Com. Paragon Mngmt Llc reported 143 shares. Thornburg Invest Management reported 0.38% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Liability Company invested in 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Lynch And Assocs In reported 399 shares stake. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 94,733 were accumulated by Epoch Invest. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 136 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parsons Capital Ri reported 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 252,784 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Company reported 2,204 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,285 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 1,245 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.