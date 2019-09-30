Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $39.40 Million as Valuation Declined; Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $321,776

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 1,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 10,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.79M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

