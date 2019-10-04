Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $647,745 as Stock Declined; Amyris (AMRS) Share Price Declined While Tanaka Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.61. About 2.27M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 2.04 million shares traded or 138.49% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – Amyris at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.9 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss $91.9M; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amyris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 630,373 shares to 138,034 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 60,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 300 shares stake. Sabal Trust Company holds 3,237 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 227,703 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 40,540 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp holds 25,640 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 18,081 shares. Blue Cap has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,075 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 30,952 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 225,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Llp owns 2.85M shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 7,130 shares stake. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 16,281 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

