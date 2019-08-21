Rare Infrastructure LTD Upped Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $32.31 Million; As Jd Com (JD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 9.19 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44M, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 313,230 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) by 15,000 shares to 44,900 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 176 shares. Texas-based Smith Graham & Comm Inv Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Monetary Gru, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0.03% or 33,061 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability accumulated 7,214 shares. Ls Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 8,968 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 88,747 shares. 13,520 are held by Fdx Advisors Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 50,812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Franklin reported 12.05M shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 34,694 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 7,605 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.81% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 22,090 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 148,631 shares.