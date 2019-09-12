Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Position in Edison Intl (EIX) by $59.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 895,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 215,041 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.06 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $13.62 during the last trading session, reaching $289.66. About 478,576 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 170,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 479,345 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 654 shares. Hightower Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). M&T Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 13,317 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,281 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 859 shares. Alberta Inv Management reported 36,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 663 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 298 shares. Griffin Asset reported 400 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tru Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Waterstone Cap Lp owns 5.52% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 9,661 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 570 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.36 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $126.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).