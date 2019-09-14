Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding by $6.49 Million as Share Price Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Boosted Stake in Ingersoll (IR) by $781,200 as Shares Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 49,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 638,487 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.23M, down from 688,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 5123.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 182,829 shares to 3,808 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ) by 5,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker has 2,670 shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 1,795 shares. City Hldg reported 0.75% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Stifel Fin accumulated 107,109 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 5,738 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 475,842 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 330,068 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 4,929 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.69% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 46,507 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc owns 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 34,393 shares. Moreover, Farmers Tru has 0.13% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30 million shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.