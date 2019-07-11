Rare Infrastructure LTD Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Has Trimmed by $26.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $560,000

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.61. About 1.50 million shares traded or 106.39% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.97 lastly. It is down 24.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Antero Midstream Corp (AM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Executive Sees Positive Economic Signs – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Presents At Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% or 3,011 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Mgmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 37,657 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity invested 2.66% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tcw Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 4,100 shares. 7,362 were reported by Thb Asset Mgmt. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 49,536 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Limited Com. 31,175 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Co. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 96,437 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,000 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 2,333 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 50,514 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cornerstone Advsr reported 47 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.68M for 25.61 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 639,595 shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $302.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 536,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 641 shares. Td Asset Management holds 10,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 7,078 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co owns 91,851 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 4.13M shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co has 721,073 shares. Fmr reported 823,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,000 were accumulated by Ruffer Llp. Sei Invests owns 116,482 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 45,395 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 119,663 shares. Stifel holds 17,426 shares.