Rare Infrastructure LTD Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Raised; Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) as Stock Value Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 587,692 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $227.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 211,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,552 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. 184,892 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 10,887 are held by Osborne Limited Liability Company. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Washington Trust Retail Bank invested in 0.13% or 10,070 shares. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beech Hill Inc stated it has 9,500 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rare Ltd stated it has 2.05 million shares or 11.35% of all its holdings. 2,702 are held by Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Verus Fincl Partners stated it has 23,974 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva Herceptin biosimilar OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares to 91,958 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,800 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.38% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 265,032 shares. Commerce State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dupont Capital Management Corp invested in 0.04% or 37,509 shares. Centurylink Invest reported 16,046 shares stake. Finance Architects Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 325 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 300,276 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,034 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carroll Associates owns 459 shares. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 17.41M shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma has 26,406 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 25,831 are owned by Argent Trust Com. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 0.05% or 60,455 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 0.27% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jefferies Gru Limited has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Palouse Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 74,039 shares.