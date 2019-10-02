Rare Infrastructure LTD Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined, Newport Asia Trimmed Its Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 895,482 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $102.13. About 1.34M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St James Inv Lc accumulated 599,079 shares or 4.45% of the stock. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1,190 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Llc. Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 680,789 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.66% or 3.95M shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4.44M shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 2,273 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Savant Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 69,213 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 164,951 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department accumulated 0.02% or 2,837 shares. Canal Insur invested in 34,528 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 4,400 shares.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 21.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

