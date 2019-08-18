Rare Infrastructure LTD Position in Edison Intl (EIX) Has Upped by $1.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Lowered Its Position

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $665.19. About 213,782 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.46M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: PARTIES IN TALKS FOR SETTLEMENT IN ROUND FIRE CASE; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited accumulated 1,243 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has 0.42% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 585 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. 3,537 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Parametric Port Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,485 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 6,337 shares. 3,327 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co. Blair William And Il invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 36,632 shares. Baillie Gifford Com owns 633,141 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 10 shares. Coldstream Cap has 1,025 shares.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Is Yielding 2.3% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Most big carbon emitting firms not meeting climate goals, study says – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Everything We Know About The California Fires – Benzinga” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edison International (EIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Axa invested in 39,247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 48,489 shares. Prelude Management Ltd invested in 0.22% or 63,002 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 5.13 million shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 2,856 shares. Enterprise Fin reported 226 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% or 2,750 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.13% stake. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,651 shares. Lincoln holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,284 shares. Stewart Patten Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 1,000 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 280,441 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).