Rare Infrastructure LTD Maintains Stake in Dominion Energy (D); Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stock Rose While Provident Investment Management Has Lowered by $534,820 Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.15% or $24.8 during the last trading session, reaching $246.19. About 1.71M shares traded or 372.00% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 1.44M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 10.92M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based First Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department holds 25,722 shares. 2,772 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt. Vanguard Group accumulated 65.52 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. 10,874 are owned by Main Street Lc. Nadler Gp Inc invested in 0.08% or 3,700 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). D E Shaw And Company holds 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 81,733 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 49 shares. 9,481 were reported by Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust. Moors And Cabot holds 0.36% or 36,828 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company invested in 0% or 4,186 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,204 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 822,187 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $48.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 895,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,041 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares to 429,895 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

