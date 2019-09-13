Rare Infrastructure LTD Maintains Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC); As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.91 Million

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 8.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 823,569 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 305,803 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 32,414 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,665 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 80,915 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 0.01% or 19,897 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 1,184 shares. Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 31,425 shares. Burney accumulated 9,298 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt accumulated 663,274 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.48% or 22,486 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 913,984 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 186,659 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Korea Invest, a Korea-based fund reported 382,291 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 49,889 shares to 638,487 shares, valued at $83.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 39,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 901,198 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited Co reported 747,992 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.80M shares. First Financial Bank has 127,696 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.59M shares. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 12.28M shares or 7.68% of their US portfolio. Nwq Inv Limited Company holds 0.35% or 117,551 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa has 20.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,215 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 194.06M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 1.79M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Motley owns 149,042 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap invested in 2.36% or 39,677 shares. Boltwood Mgmt holds 20,854 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.42 million shares or 2.47% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.