Rare Infrastructure LTD Maintains Holding in Enbridge (ENB); Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Market Value Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $2.77 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 147,884 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.89 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.09M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23M shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Q1 beats, achieves record EBITDA – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: A Rock-Solid Dividend Payer Yielding Over 5.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Millennial Investors: How to Build a $115000 TFSA With Only $10000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Energy companies close multimillion-dollar deals before 2018 ends – Houston Business Journal” on December 24, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR), A Stock That Climbed 13% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Transaction with Island Energy Services – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.