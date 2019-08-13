Rare Infrastructure LTD Increases Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE); Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Boosted Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44M, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 2.06M shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Income Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.03% or 9,494 shares. Bessemer reported 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 11.38M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 128,539 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 0.11% or 10,765 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,462 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,372 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Shamrock Asset Ltd invested in 2,651 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv has 6,400 shares. Aspiriant Limited Company invested in 2,094 shares. Moreover, Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 2.49% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23M shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $37.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terraform Pwr Inc by 372,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

