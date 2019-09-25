Rare Infrastructure LTD Increased Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Share Price Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Boosted Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 805,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.24 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 11,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 352,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.81 million, up from 340,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.71M were accumulated by Ci. Kensico Cap Corp has 14.28% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11.48 million shares. Mcgowan Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,173 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory invested in 390,705 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP invested in 0.06% or 21,594 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability has 8.05M shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 13,190 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 195,928 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Arrowmark Colorado Lc has invested 0.28% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Citigroup Incorporated owns 137,323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 18,830 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 607,226 shares to 468,152 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 60,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11,971 shares to 43,626 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,224 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

