Rare Infrastructure LTD Increased Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $3.10 Million; Permit Capital Increases Position in Viacom New (VIAB)

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 2.98 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.89 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.47M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23 million shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $184.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).