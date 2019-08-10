Rare Infrastructure LTD Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Decreased by $54.64 Million as Valuation Rose; Gideon Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Stock Value Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 11,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 24,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39 million shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Grp Inc A S reported 19,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 0.23% or 8,262 shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 0.85% or 69,942 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Brighton Jones accumulated 1,822 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 79,219 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1,088 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 14,000 shares stake. Fca Corporation Tx has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 55,221 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 2,176 shares. 30 are owned by Lifeplan Fincl Grp. Amp Cap Invsts owns 796,312 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Redwood Invests Ltd holds 63,314 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares to 48,206 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 7,965 shares. Ajo LP holds 119,308 shares. Westwood Hldg invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Godsey Gibb Assocs invested in 172,782 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 22,400 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp reported 5.79 million shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd reported 44,717 shares. Moreover, Olstein Capital LP has 1.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 105,392 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd invested in 1.34% or 61,126 shares. Argi Services Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,436 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Co owns 2,612 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 69,957 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1.45M shares.

