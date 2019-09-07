Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG); As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Palestra Capital Management Upped Its Position by $77.29 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 475,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03M, up from 563,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 32,373 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.04% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. 4,368 were accumulated by Papp L Roy And Associate. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 2.43M shares. Cohen Steers reported 291,398 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 59,804 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management accumulated 11,794 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,682 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Burt Wealth, Maryland-based fund reported 3,734 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 15,633 shares. 7,391 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland &. Pecaut reported 20,806 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 719,385 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $126.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 306,451 shares to 768,407 shares, valued at $66.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.43M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

