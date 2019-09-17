Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $54.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Cim Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.95 million, down from 6.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 2.52M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 3,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $245.07. About 197,082 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 28.23 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares to 4,244 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $38.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

