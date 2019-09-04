Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding; Landstar System Has 0.95 Sentiment

Landstar System Inc (LSTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 125 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 132 cut down and sold their positions in Landstar System Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 39.24 million shares, down from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Landstar System Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 114 Increased: 84 New Position: 41.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 688,376 shares with $88.11M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $61.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $148.86. About 732,920 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -4.94% below currents $148.86 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 127,835 shares to 1.54 million valued at $29.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,452 shares and now owns 718,491 shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,335 are held by Hengehold Capital Management. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.05% or 68,865 shares. 33,895 were reported by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Los Angeles Equity Research has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Glenmede Tru Na holds 32,586 shares. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 43,494 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 18,671 shares. Natixis has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 6,262 are owned by Asset Strategies. Wagner Bowman reported 0.26% stake. Thornburg Inv stated it has 1.56 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 2,451 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0.42% or 5.53 million shares. 3.46 million were accumulated by Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $57.88 million for 18.38 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

