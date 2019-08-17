Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $32.31 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Stake in Telus (TU) Cut as Stock Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 606,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 366,256 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44 million, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 1.19M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23M shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $184.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 5,393 shares. Bridges Invest Inc invested in 6,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 1,491 shares in its portfolio. 1,733 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 4,826 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,961 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 549 shares. Laffer Invs holds 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 23,220 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.2% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 128,539 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 63,334 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

