Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $409,484; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Menlo Advisors Raised Stake

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 134,857 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13 million, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $175.38. About 2.20M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Mistakes: Jesse Livermore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific To Lay Off 200 In Oregon – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,899 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.