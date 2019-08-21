Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $70.55 Million as Market Value Declined; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Five9 (FIVN)

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 288,549 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 928,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.00 million, up from 610,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.91 lastly. It is down 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HalcÃ³n Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Eck Associates reported 695,759 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 6,069 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Ipswich Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 4,702 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.24% or 69,851 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 114,033 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel stated it has 9,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability reported 20,108 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M owns 24,277 shares. City holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 25,623 shares.