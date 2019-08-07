Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $3.10 Million; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.89M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 3.82 million shares traded or 20.53% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 10,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 108,066 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24B, down from 118,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.15M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance holds 0.02% or 297,808 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 442,016 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,165 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 0.04% or 177,686 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd invested in 1.6% or 299,535 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 29,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 104,253 were reported by Euclidean Management Ltd Llc. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ajo LP invested in 0.09% or 826,995 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). King Luther Cap Management invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Signaturefd Lc owns 2,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 2,290 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,352 shares to 721,199 shares, valued at $31.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).