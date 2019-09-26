Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $39.40 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Upped Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 8,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 39,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 31,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 506,174 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 3.35M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,494 shares to 450,668 shares, valued at $20.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,805 shares, and cut its stake in Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Cooking Ahead of McCormick Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hrabowski: Baltimore’s leaders need to get a handle on crime, play up city’s strengths – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 587,692 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $227.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 211,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,552 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).