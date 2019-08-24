Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $306,828; Stock Price Rose; Broadview Advisors Raised Its Stake in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) as Shares Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 564,941 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 3.21M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39 million shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 15,500 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.74% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 91,195 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 15,000 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.15M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 20,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 23,829 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors has invested 4.87% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Capital Returns Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 61,500 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Meridian Counsel holds 0.42% or 54,500 shares in its portfolio. 1.30M are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited. 557,400 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 6,425 shares to 48,936 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 33,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,891 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.