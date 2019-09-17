Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $5.14 Million as Share Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted by $559,076 Its Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $180.6. About 3.32M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 30,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 688,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.36M, down from 718,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.71. About 1.06M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 7,760 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,510 shares. Prudential Plc invested in 29,966 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc holds 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 8,656 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.04% or 250 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust stated it has 8,911 shares. Meridian Management invested in 20,587 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. California-based Reilly Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,837 shares. Gladius Capital LP invested in 0.02% or 2,291 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 2,750 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.47% or 17,930 shares. Cetera Advsr Llc holds 20,483 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 25,485 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,595 shares to 44,600 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,761 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares to 3,289 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.15 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.