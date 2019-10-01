Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Its Edison Intl (EIX) Stake by $59.98 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed by $999,628 Its Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 80.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 895,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 215,041 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.64M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 7,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 119,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 126,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 222,900 shares to 531,665 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

