Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $409,484; Meritage Group LP Has Lifted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $1.00 Million

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.72M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307.48 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13 million, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. The insider NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142.

