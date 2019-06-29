Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Increased Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $32.31 Million; Share Price Rose; As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Share Price Declined, Holder Chou Associates Management Has Increased Its Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 258,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,060 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.44M, up from 682,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.44. About 1.91M shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.06M market cap company. The stock increased 10.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 1.21M shares traded or 177.47% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 16/04/2018 – PREPA ISSUES RFP FOR VIEQUES/CULEBRA ELECTRIC POWER; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP; 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 09/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Vine Basin Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)Control Project; SPU RFP/Contract# 18-007-S; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – INVESTMENTS AT SAINT-FÉLICIEN EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 76 METRIC TONS; 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,951 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 400 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.04% or 11,354 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 633,207 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,851 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors owns 4,505 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Karpus Management invested in 2,050 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 733 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,118 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,964 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.01% or 722 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 147,740 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,624 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23M shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $37.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.43M shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $653,211 activity. 1,049 shares were sold by WALL PETER R, worth $117,761 on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sempra Energy (SRE) option implied volatility stays low after Trump tweets US to impose 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico in June – StreetInsider.com” on May 31, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ã‰nergir, SoCalGas, GRDF and GRTgaz Present on Global Solutions to Climate Change at Movin’On Summit – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameron LNG Ships First Commissioning Cargo From Liquefaction-Export Facility – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.