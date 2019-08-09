Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Increased Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $3.10 Million as Shares Declined; British Columbia Investment Management Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Has Raised by $5.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 86,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.89M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.01 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 3.24M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 220.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 71,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 103,244 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 32,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 1.34M shares traded or 44.49% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 45,167 shares to 182,045 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,122 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jacobs to Deliver Project Services, Eyes Growth of BIAF Unit – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.