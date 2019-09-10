Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) by $26.66 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Blue Chip Partners Lowered Position

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $9.78 during the last trading session, reaching $368.56. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 279,339 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Communications invested in 9,782 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 66,965 shares. Welch Llc invested in 0.01% or 305 shares. Arbor Inv Limited holds 1,250 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centre Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.65% or 16,640 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 68,305 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd stated it has 3,988 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 1,565 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Llc has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,147 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.96% or 1,882 shares in its portfolio.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,302 shares to 51,979 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 39.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.58M for 21.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Strs Ohio has 6,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Co reported 0.19% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 150,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 12,030 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 96,437 are held by Gotham Asset Management Llc. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 103,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 456,432 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 242 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&R Capital invested in 0% or 200 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares to 6.89 million shares, valued at $250.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.