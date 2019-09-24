Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $36.68 Million as Share Value Rose; Td Asset Management Decreased Position in Progress Software (PRGS) by $541,800 as Share Price Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 23,769 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 5.14 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 492,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.49 million, down from 505,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 165,902 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 17.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 23,402 shares to 44,002 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 190,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $158.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

