Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $18.62 Million; Cypress Capital Management Maintains Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 211,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 968,552 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.24 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 151,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99 million, up from 145,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 7.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $56.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.