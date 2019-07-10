Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding; Monster Beverage (MNST) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 688,376 shares with $88.11M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $56.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 684,695 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Monster Beverage had 25 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MNST in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MNST in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. See Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $66 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $78 New Target: $75 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 35.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 940,566 shares traded. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has risen 28.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNST News: 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Has No Availability Remaining Under the Previously Authorized $250 Million Buyback; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP – THERE IS NO AVAILABILITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP – EXPECTS SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME IN OPEN MARKET OR THROUGH PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED TRANSACTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 16/04/2018 – Monster Beverage Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ Monster Beverage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNST); 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage: More Buybacks Are on the Way — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Margins Affected by Rising Aluminum and Sucralose Costs — Commodity Comment

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock or 350 shares. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 14. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 475,328 shares to 1.04 million valued at $71.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 928,250 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.