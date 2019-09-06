Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $44.67 Million as Shares Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Position as Share Value Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17M, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 4.48M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 405,478 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.09 million for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $68.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $65.65M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.