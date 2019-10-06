Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $36.68 Million; Water Island Capital Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 23,769 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.91M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares to 3,289 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 805,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group holds 0.04% or 19,027 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 22 shares. Narwhal invested in 123,688 shares. 32,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. First Republic Management holds 0.2% or 1.78M shares. Btr Cap Mngmt owns 0.89% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 229,049 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 0% or 2,177 shares. Great Lakes Lc holds 113,919 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny accumulated 1.07% or 1.75 million shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,673 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.06% or 453,721 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Co has 32,391 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Chemical State Bank reported 55,727 shares. Associate New York has 49,000 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 305,557 shares to 910,810 shares, valued at $171.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 298,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 64,297 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 5,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sol Capital Mgmt Company owns 53,900 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 4.69 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 21,931 shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Com stated it has 3,974 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Teton Inc reported 24,000 shares. Westpac owns 123,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Markel stated it has 362,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,206 shares. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has invested 0.13% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 110,385 shares stake. Natixis reported 376,726 shares. Burgundy Asset stated it has 0.28% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).