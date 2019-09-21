Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $18.62 Million as Stock Rose; Scharf Investments Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.00 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 211,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 968,552 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.24M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01B market cap company. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is up 24.73% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% or 892,586 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment, Korea-based fund reported 361,441 shares. 6.94 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 195,034 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated accumulated 4,129 shares. Assets Inv Management Lc holds 0.7% or 50,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 7,771 shares. Central National Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perigon Wealth Management holds 2,544 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated reported 5,372 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares to 3,289 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,409 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $108.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 100,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.12% or 9,108 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Cap reported 0.11% stake. Pittenger Anderson holds 3,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 469,166 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund reported 27,092 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 366,752 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank And invested 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 446,981 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,469 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 309,311 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Colrain Capital Lc owns 6.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 100,225 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 32,293 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).