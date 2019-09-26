Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Enbridge (ENB) Position By $21.16 Million; Hexcel (HXL) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is 4.27% above currents $82 stock price. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8800 target. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Friday, April 26 report. See Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Hexcel Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.04% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 1.51M shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,632 shares. Weybosset Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,336 shares stake. Legal General Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 371 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.36% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc accumulated 189,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Amer Intll Grp Inc holds 2,025 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). City Hldgs owns 75 shares. Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 3.62% or 359,289 shares in its portfolio.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 23.75 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.