Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $4.78 Million; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Stake

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 53,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 6,899 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 59,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 3.46 million shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 128,438 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fin Gru Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Verity Asset Mngmt Inc holds 8,981 shares. Greatmark Invest Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 3,302 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 39,014 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 38,400 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 24,397 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schroder Mgmt Grp has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,862 shares. 440,547 were accumulated by Raymond James Ser Advsrs. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0.25% or 191,368 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $68.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Limited invested in 1,466 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 33,140 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,605 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 11.30 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Dearborn Limited Liability Company owns 135,461 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,467 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 0% or 12 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Asset. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.50 million shares. Sns Fin Gp Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,156 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 1,660 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 105,500 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Guardian Co has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Holdings holds 210,221 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

