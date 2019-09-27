Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position By $6.49 Million; Startek (SRT) Shorts Increased By 17.92%

Startek Inc (NYSE:SRT) had an increase of 17.92% in short interest. SRT’s SI was 219,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.92% from 186,400 shares previously. With 110,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Startek Inc (NYSE:SRT)’s short sellers to cover SRT’s short positions. The SI to Startek Inc’s float is 2.24%. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is down 11.13% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SRT News: 24/04/2018 – DANIEL M. GOTTLIEB REPORTS 6.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STARTEK INC AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ StarTek Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRT); 23/03/2018 – CSP Alpha Holdings Parent Pte Ltd, Affiliates Report Stake In StarTek; 15/03/2018 StarTek 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/03/2018 – CSP ALPHA HOLDINGS PARENT PTE LTD REPORTS 29.9 PCT STAKE IN STARTEK INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – StarTek 4Q Rev $71.6M; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK and Aegis Combine to Create Global Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING CSP PORTFOLIO CO, ESM HOLDINGS LTD; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP IS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 55% OF COMBINED CO, STARTEK SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 45% OF COMBINED CO; 09/05/2018 – StarTek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 72% to 10 Days

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 49,889 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 638,487 shares with $83.23M value, down from 688,376 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $57.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 2.00M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold StarTek, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.10 million shares or 36.57% more from 3.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 781 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0% or 4,464 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 56,173 were reported by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Raymond James And reported 104,456 shares. Ameritas Investment accumulated 1,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 86,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT). Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0% or 12,876 shares. 16,700 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT). Bridgeway Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT). Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 11,039 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 141,346 shares in its portfolio.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $249.99 million. It operates in three divisions: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.10 million activity. On Friday, May 17 Rao Bharat bought $2.05M worth of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) or 274,064 shares. Sharda Mukesh bought $2.05M worth of stock or 274,064 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of stock.

