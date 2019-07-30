Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased By $26.66 Million Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position; Shorts at Cue Biopharma (CUE) Raised By 7.65%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) had an increase of 7.65% in short interest. CUE’s SI was 1.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.65% from 1.13M shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 17 days are for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)’s short sellers to cover CUE’s short positions. The SI to Cue Biopharma Inc’s float is 7.99%. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 209,641 shares traded or 141.54% up from the average. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has declined 41.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CUE News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 12/03/2018 APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 10/05/2018 – Cue Biopharma to Host Investor Business Update Call and Webcast; 20/03/2018 – KKR LAUNCHES CHINA’S FIRST ONE-STOP DIGITAL MARKETING CO. CUE &; 20/03/2018 – KKR Launches China’s First One-Stop Digital Marketing Company Cue & Co; 20/03/2018 – KKR Launches China’s First One-Stop Digital Marketing Company Cue & Co; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 28.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 768,407 shares with $66.96M value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.22B valuation. It closed at $109.67 lastly. It is down 11.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Services Chief Shares More TV+ Details – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “When to Take Profits From Your Investments – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activewear & School Goers to Boost Apparel Spending: 4 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company has market cap of $161.49 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability holds 2,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 6,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 2,339 shares. Moreover, Profund Llc has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 5,383 shares. 60,285 were reported by Amp Cap. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 16,470 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cornerstone has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.32% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company holds 211,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 77,373 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4,663 are held by Dynamic Management Ltd. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 100,996 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) to Be Acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in $8.4 Billion Transaction, $112 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GWR Realizes Goal By Being Acquired At A 40 Percent Premium – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Surface Transportation Board Seeks Comments On Genesee & Wyoming Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.