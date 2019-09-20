Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Enbridge (ENB) Position by $21.16 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) as Stock Value Declined

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 587,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.56M, down from 6.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97 million shares traded or 36.33% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 574,019 shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $597,635 activity. 779 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $10,002 were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. 152 shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P, worth $1,999. 18,555 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. On Friday, August 16 WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,570 shares. $19,996 worth of stock was bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,053 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Shufro Rose & Ltd accumulated 64,400 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.05% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 33,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,640 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 585,120 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.34 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 149,908 shares. Cornerstone Capital owns 808,214 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 0.26% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 100 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 11,340 shares. Next Grp Incorporated owns 145 shares.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.85M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $158.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).