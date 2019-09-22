Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut By $5.14 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Shorts at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Raised By 2.82%

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 30,397 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 688,094 shares with $116.36 million value, down from 718,491 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) had an increase of 2.82% in short interest. KTOS’s SI was 8.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.82% from 8.42 million shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 7 days are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s short sellers to cover KTOS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 16,230 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 26,177 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 1.29M shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs stated it has 1.75% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cibc Inc invested in 78,263 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 22,019 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 146,595 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bard Associate Incorporated accumulated 123,177 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 317,059 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cortina Asset Management Lc invested in 1.35% or 955,160 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Renaissance Techs holds 0.01% or 298,899 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 12,478 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. It has a 174.41 P/E ratio. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 1.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 584 shares. 34,278 are held by Garland Capital Mgmt. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.7% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 124 shares. Hrt Limited Liability holds 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 11,937 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.06% or 6,709 shares. Magnetar Lc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 18,138 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 20,513 shares. Kistler holds 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,668 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 3,509 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 113,715 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 11,752 shares.

