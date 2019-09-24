Rare Infrastructure LTD Continues to Hold Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC); As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Trimmed Stake

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 236,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 652,730 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.82 million, down from 889,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 4.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 55,270 shares to 66,901 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Llc invested in 0% or 58,481 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg accumulated 2.97 million shares. Ca accumulated 46,884 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc owns 5,246 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 75,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Company. Proshare Limited Liability Company stated it has 173,204 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 102,853 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 73,191 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 452,769 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Us Financial Bank De has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Piedmont Inv has 105,381 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt owns 1.44% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 179,100 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 0% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Srb reported 9,079 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Occidental (OXY) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.09 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 49,889 shares to 638,487 shares, valued at $83.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,094 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4,297 shares. Heritage reported 57,740 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 12,812 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Amer Intl Gp has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 97,649 shares. First Foundation invested in 0.01% or 1,035 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.1% or 227,703 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Corp invested in 0.43% or 4,018 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Co owns 6,436 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 1,096 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rockland Trust Com accumulated 4,668 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 147,925 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).